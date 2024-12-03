The Daily Beat: 2 December

Mass pro-EU demonstrations continue for the fifth consecutive day outside the Georgian parliament on Rustaveli Avenue, as well as in other cities such as Batumi, Kutaisi, Rustavi, Gori, and Khashuri. Demonstrations in Tbilisi have led to violent clashes between riot police and protestors, often resulting in police brutality and excessive use of force. Dozens of demonstrators were severely beaten, and more than 200 were arrested on administrative charges. For more updates on pro-EU protests in Tbilisi and across Georgia, you can visit our Live Blog: Aborted EU accession.

After consulting with political parties and civil society organizations, President Salome Zurabishvili stated her intention to remain in office, asserting that an illegitimate parliament cannot elect a new president, amid ongoing protests. “Therefore, there can be no inauguration [of the new president], and my mandate continues up until the new, legitimately elected parliament elects my replacement,” Zurabishvili claimed.

The Georgian Ambassadors to Bulgaria, the Netherlands, Lithuania, and the U.S., along with the acting ambassador to Italy, resigned following the Prime Minister’s announcement to halt the EU accession process. On December 1, Irakli Kobakhidze confirmed the resignation of the Georgian Ambassador to the United States, saying that “he was under heavy pressure from various sides.”

Around fifty Ministry of Defense staff signed a joint statement, distancing themselves from the Georgian Dream party’s EU-turn, emphasizing that Georgia’s Euro-Atlantic path “has no alternative.” In a statement, the MoD staff pledged loyalty to Article 78 of the Georgian Constitution, which mandates the constitutional bodies to ensure the full integration of the country in the EU and NATO.

A part of the Georgian civil servants made a statement on December 1, “unequivocally denouncing” Irakli Kobakhidze’s announcement about the withdrawal from the EU accession negotiations process and condemning the disproportionate use of force against the peaceful protesters.

A day after Georgian Dream (GD) aborted the country’s EU bid, Irakli Kobakhidze defended his party’s reasoning, disputed by many, accusing EU Ambassador Paweł Herczyński of spreading “disinformation” and warning of “consequences” if he doesn’t “change his behavior.” Amb. Paweł Herczyński said that the GD’s decision to halt EU accession efforts was “very regrettable,” “very deplorable,” and “heartbreaking.”

Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia imposed restrictive measures on Bidzina Ivanishvili, the patron of the ruling Georgian Dream (GD) party, and several senior Interior Ministry officials, including minister Vakhtang Gomelauri. According to the joint decision of Lithuanian, Latvian, and Estonian foreign ministers, Ivanishvili and the MIA officials have been denied entry to Baltic states.

High Representative Kaja Kallas, Enlargement Commissioner Marta Kos, and Commission President Ursula von der Leyen expressed regret over Georgian Dream’s decision to halt the EU accession process. “The EU regrets Irakli Kobakhidze’s statement on not pursuing accession negotiations and rejecting EU financial support until 2028,” stated Kallas and Kos on December 1.

The U.S. State Department Spokesperson Mathew Miller stated on November 30 that the U.S. suspended the Strategic Partnership with Georgia. The decision comes after the ruling party unilaterally suspended EU accession negotiations.Miller also condemned the excessive use of force against Georgian protesters and described the GD’s decision to halt the EU integration process as a betrayal of the constitution.

U.S. Helsinki Commission Chairman Rep. Joe Wilson (SC-02) said the U.S. must sanction Georgian Dream party patron, billionaire Bidzina Ivanishvili, and his cronies. “We must sanction the illegitimate Russian puppets attacking the Georgian people and denying them their sovereignty, including Bidzina Ivanishvili and his cronies,” Rep. Joe Wilson wrote on social media.

The U.S. Helsinki Commission Chairman Representative Joe Wilson (SC-02) and Ranking Member Representative Steve Cohen (TN-09) issued a statement, expressing their solidarity with the Georgian people “as they continue to peacefully protest to save their democracy and European future in the face of violent government repression.” At the same time, they declare the Georgian government “illegitimate.”