Georgian Ambassador to U.S. Resigns

On December 1, Irakli Kobakhidze confirmed media reports that Davit Zalkaliani, Georgian ambassador to the United States, resigned. Zalkaliani served as Georgian Dream Foreign Minister from 2018 to 2022. Kobakhidze, chosen as prime minister by the rump Georgian Dream parliament, expressed solidarity with Zalkaliani, who he said was under “very great pressure from various sides.”

Kobakhidze also commented on reports of Deputy Foreign Minister Teimuraz Janjalia’s resignation, saying Janjalia was fired by newly appointed GD foreign minister Maka Botchorishvili.

Ambassadors to the United States, the Netherlands, and Bulgaria, as well as the acting ambassador to Italy, left their posts after Georgian Dream announced on November 28 that it was halting the EU accession process.

