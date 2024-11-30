Defiant, President Zurabishvili Announces Coordinating Political Council

President Salome Zurabishvili addressed the citizens in a televised address, saying she consulted today and will convene again tomorrow with political parties and civil society representatives to “manage the political part of what you [citizens] are doing in the streets.” Later on the same evening, she told France24 news channel that this council would be a “transitional, stable power” that would lead the country into new elections.

President Zurabishvili said the objective was to hold the new elections, as “there is no legitimate parliament.”

Zurabishvili intends to remain president “since an illegitimate parliament can not elect the new president. Therefore, there can be no inauguration [of the new president], and my mandate continues up until the new, legitimately elected parliament elects my replacement.”

“WIth new elections, the new Georgia will return to the European path, take back its independence and the ability to choose its path freely, something that we won’t concede on,” said Zurabishvili.

