Some fifty Ministry of Defense staff signed a joint statement emphasizing that Georgia’s Euro-Atlantic path “has no alternative” and pledging loyalty to Article 78 of the Georgian Constitution, which enshrines this provision. This is a public snub to the Georgian Dream’s decision to halt EU accession, as announced by Irakli Kobakhidze yesterday.

The statement says the GD decision could lead to international isolation of the country. “We recognize the importance of Georgia’s cooperation with European and Euro-Atlantic structures, as well as the contributions of Western partners to the development of Georgia’s defense and deterrence capabilities,” the employees stated.

After GD’s statement yesterday ditching the decades-old policy, parts of the civil service broke professional silence and started to distance themselves openly from the political leadership. 134 Foreign Ministry officials have signed a similar petition reaffirming their commitment to EU integration. Two ambassadors—to Bulgaria (resignation) and South Korea (public statement)—have joined their colleagues.

Kobakhidze disparaged these protestations today saying: “A problem with understanding what is read and heard is apparent here. If somebody has an objective problem in doing so, I am ready to explain each topic personally. If they understood what was said, they wouldn’t have a feeling of protest.”

Faced with wide public outcry and reacting to the growing signs of dissent within the civil service, the ruling party is gaslighting the public into believing that yesterday’s statement implied a simple delay caused by the EU rather than a rupture initiated by Tbilisi, which refused to fulfill the EU conditions and passed the legislation contradictory to the EU principles and values.

Also Read:

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)