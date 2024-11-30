Georgian Ambassador to Lithuania Resigns

Georgia’s Ambassador to Lithuania has resigned on November 30, following a series of ambassadorial resignations over the GD’s declared foreign policy U-turn. Salome Shapakidze wrote on her Twitter (X) account that she is submitting her resignation.

She wrote that it was an honor and privilege “to serve Georgia’s national interests for more than a decade “and humbly contribute to its sovereignty and territorial integrity that go hand in hand with Euro-Atlantic quest.”

This is another resignation in a chain of resignations following the GD’s announcement that it was unilaterally withdrawing from the process of opening European accession negotiations. Previously, the Georgian Ambassadors to Bulgaria, the Netherlands and the acting Ambassador to Italy had tendered their resignations.

