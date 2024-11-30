skip to content
U.S. Rep. Wilson. Source: Wilson's official Twitter account
News

U.S. Rep. Joe Wilson: We Must Sanction Ivanishvili and His Cronies

Civil.ge Send an email 30/11/2024 - 17:04
U.S. Helsinki Commission Chairman Rep. Joe Wilson (SC-02) said the U.S. must sanction Georgian Dream party patron, billionaire Bidzina Ivanishvili, and his cronies. “We must sanction the illegitimate Russian puppets attacking the Georgian people and denying them their sovereignty, including Bidzina Ivanishvili and his cronies,” Rep. Joe Wilson wrote on social media.

Wilson shared a document from the RSC’s 2020 National Security Strategy, which already called for sanctions against Ivanishvili.

Joe Wilson is a Republican Congressman, Chairman Representative of the Helsinki Commission, who introduced the MEGOBARI Act, a document that, among other things, envisages sanctions against Georgian officials responsible for undermining democracy in the country.

Amid the GD’s decision to halt the country’s EU accession efforts, Rep. Wilson has expressed support for the Georgian people’s fight against the ruling party. Wilson described the GD administration as “de facto” and “illegitimate,” pointing to the controversial October 26 elections, which he said were fraudulent, as well as the decision to convene Parliament without opposition participation or the approval of the President.

ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)

