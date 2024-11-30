U.S. Reps. Wilson and Cohen: Georgia’s Government ‘Illegitimate’

On November 29, the U.S. Helsinki Commission Chairman Representative Joe Wilson (SC-02) and Ranking Member Representative Steve Cohen (TN-09) issued a statement, expressing their solidarity with the Georgian people “as they continue to peacefully protest to save their democracy and European future in the face of violent government repression.” At the same time, they declare the Georgian government “illegitimate.”

With the statement they “condemn” the “extreme violence” used against the demonstrators in Tbilisi, who took to the streets after the ruling Georgian Dream party’s announcement of suspending EU accession.

They note that “there is a compelling body of evidence showing that the Georgian Dream government manipulated the country’s October elections to preserve their grip on power and again deny the Georgian people’s unequivocal aspirations for Euro-Atlantic integration.” Wilson and Cohen declare the Georgian “de-facto government illegitimate,” because the GD approved it “amid a full opposition boycott and without presidential sanction, in contravention of Georgia’s constitution.”

“We stand with the Georgian people and call on both the current and incoming administrations to commit to supporting Georgians in their fight to restore democracy and freedom to their country. The U.S. State Department must take steps to punish those responsible for violating Georgians’ right to protest peacefully and elect their leaders,” concludes the statement.

