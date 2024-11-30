Georgian Ambassador to the Netherlands Resigns

The Georgian Ambassador to the Kingdom of the Netherlands, David Solominia, has resigned from his post. In his letter of resignation, he wrote that that he had carried out his professional duties in good faith, while believing that he could influence the processes in any war, and as of today he doesn’t believe that anymore.

He wrote that during his three decades of service in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, most of his work was devoted to Georgia’s European integration and that he condemns “any kind of violence.”

Earlier, on November 29 following PM Irakli Kobakhidze’s announcement of stopping EU accession negotiations unilaterally “until 2028” the Georgian Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Republic of Bulgaria, Otar Berdzenishvili, has also resigned. The decision came after the Georgian Dream leadership announced halting EU accession efforts “until 2028.” Berdzenishvili also expressed solidarity with the peaceful protesters against the government’s decision.

The Georgian diplomatic corps issued a statement on November 29 saying that stopping EU accession negotiations contradicts Georgia’s strategic interests. The statement has since been signed by more that 150 diplomats in Georgia and abroad.

The GD’s U-turn on Georgia’s EU accession has sparked anger and outrage among citizens, with protests growing in Tbilisi and other Georgian cities. The move was a turning point, albeit unexpected by many, in a trend of deteriorating democratic credentials, exacerbated by the what observers say were largely rigged Parliamentary elections, and relations between Georgia and its strategic partners, including the EU.

In May this year, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Georgia to the French Republic and the Principality of Monaco, Gotcha Javakhishvili was first Ambassador to announce his resignation, citing the reintroduction of the Foreign Agents Bill. According to him, the atmosphere that was created between Georgia and its friends and partners due to the re-introduction of the bill made his job “extremely difficult.”

