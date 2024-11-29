Georgia’s Ambassador to Bulgaria Quits over GD’s EU-turn

Otar Berdzenishvili, Georgia’s Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Republic of Bulgaria, is resigning. The decision comes after the Georgian Dream leadership announced halting EU accession efforts “until 2028.”

“Throughout my extensive diplomatic service (more than two decades), I’ve been actively engaged with my fellow colleagues in advancing Georgia’s Euro-Atlantic integration process and building solid and trustful strategic partnerships with our allies, especially with the United States of America. Our tireless efforts should not be undermined or compromised by any means,” Berdzenishvili wrote on social media.

He also expressed solidarity with the peaceful protesters against the government’s decision.

Otar Berdzenishvili has served as Georgia’s ambassador to Bulgaria since 2023. Previously, from 2022 to 2023, he was the Advisor to the Minister of foreign affairs of Georgia. From 2017 to 2022, Bedznishvili was the Ambassador of Georgia to South Korea. His professional experience includes two decades of diplomatic service.

The Georgian Ambassador to the Republic of Korea, Tarash Papaskua, also expressed solidarity with protesters, writing on social media, “Today, when Russia continues to occupy 20 percent of our country, is waging a devastating war against Ukraine, is fighting against Europe, the democratic world, and is endangering global security, we need more Europe and more NATO than ever before; we need more solidarity and support from the free world.”

A few months ago, Georgia’s Ambassador to France, Gocha Javakhishvili, resigned over the GD’s adoption of the Russian-style Foreign Agents Law.

Discontent at the Foreign Ministry has boiled over after Irakli Kobakhidze’s statement. As the police dispersed protesters in Tbilisi’s streets, scores of Georgian diplomats published a joint statement distancing themselves from the decision to abort EU accession. The number of signatories is growing and currently stands at 113.

