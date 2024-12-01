EU Leadership “Regrets” GD’s EU Turn

In their first Georgia statements since the confirmation of the new EU commission, High Representative Kaja Kallas, the EU Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos, and Commission President Ursula von der Leyen expressed regret over Georgian Dream’s recent decision to halt the EU accession process.

“The European Union regrets Irakli Kobakhidze’s statement on the Georgian Dream’s decision not to pursue the opening of EU accession negotiations and rejecting EU financial support until 2028,” read a joint December 1 statement by HR/VP Kaja Kallas and Enlargement Commissioner Marta Kos. “We note that this announcement marks a shift from the policies of all previous Georgian governments and the European aspirations of the vast majority of the Georgian people, as enshrined in the Constitution of Georgia.”

Condemning violence against peaceful protesters in ongoing Tbilisi rallies, HR/VP Kallas and Commissioner Kos warned the Georgian government’s actions “have direct consequences” on the relationship with the EU.

“The EU reiterates its serious concerns about the continuous democratic backsliding of the country, including the irregularities which took place in the run up and during the recent Parliamentary elections,” the two EU officials say, adding that “the EU is looking forward to the OSCE/ODIHR final report and its recommendations” in this context.

The EU officials recall that “the Georgian authorities’ course of actions and democratic backsliding” led to the “de facto halt of the accession process in June,” and that EU financial assistance directly benefiting the Georgian authorities “is currently on hold.”

“Georgian authorities must respect the right to freedom of assembly and freedom of expression, and refrain from using force against peaceful protesters, politicians and media representatives,” HR/VP Kallas and Commissioner Kos say, calling to investigate “all acts of violence” and hold those responsible accountable.

“The EU stands with the Georgian people and their choice for a European future,” the statement reads. “The door to the EU remains open and the return of Georgia to the European values and the EU accession path is in the hands of the Georgian leadership.”

In a separate statement published on X, Commission President Ursula von der Leyen also expressed regret over “Georgian leadership’s shift away from the EU and its values.”

“The EU stands with the people of Georgia and their choice for a European future,” von der Leyen said. “The door to the EU remains open. The return of Georgia on the EU path is in the hands of the Georgian leadership.”

The statements follow the Georgian Dream’s November 28 announcement about halting the EU accession process, and subsequent mass protests to which the authorities responded with police brutality, with dozens of protesters injured and arrested.

The crisis follows the disputed October parliamentary 26 elections, in which various missions have found mounting evidence of fraud and the results of which have yet to be recognized by the majority of Western countries.

