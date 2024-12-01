Georgian Civil Servants’ Statement

A part of the Georgian civil servants have made a statement on December 1, “unequivocally denouncing” Irakli Kobakhidze’s announcement about the withdrawal from the EU accession negotiations process and condemning the disproportionate use of force against the peaceful protesters.

“We, the civil sector employees of Georgia, have served faithfully and in good faith and continue to serve not any political group, but the national interests of Georgia, which means protecting the sovereignty, territorial integrity, European and Euro-Atlantic aspirations of our homeland,” the statement says.

Civil servants say they believe that, “in the light of today’s geopolitical challenges, it is vital for Georgia to integrate with the West and fully utilize all the mechanisms that this process offers” noting that throughout the years they have worked to contribute to the implementation of the EU Association Agenda, visa liberalization and approximation to the EU legislative space.” They note that they have worked “for a future in which every person can aspire to a life of dignity, prosperity, equality, development and happiness”.

The statement reads: “With this belief, we unequivocally reject the statement made on November 28 and strongly condemn the disproportionate crackdown on the peaceful protest of Georgian citizens!”

The civil servants confirm their “unwavering commitment” to the will of the majority of Georgian citizens, stated in Article 78 of the Constitution of Georgia.

The declaration is signed by more than 200 civil servants from various state bodies, such as the Parliamentary Research Center, the National Bank of Georgia, the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Justice, the Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development, the LEPL Judiciary, the LEPL Service Development Agency, the State Minister’s Office for Reconciliation and Civil Justice, the State Audit Office, the Georgian Agency for Innovation and Technology, the Defenსe Institution Building School, the Ministry of Environment and Agriculture, the Georgian National Energy and Water Regulatory Commission, etc.

The statement is open for signature and can be signed by any person employed in the public sector of Georgia.

The statement follows several statements by representatives of various ministries, as more and more people working in state institutions express their discontent with the GD’s decision to make a U-turn on the country’s foreign policy objectives.

