Georgia’s GDP Up by 7.8% in 2023

On November 15, the National Statistical Service of Georgia (Geostat) published adjusted data showing that in 2023, the country’s real gross domestic product (GDP) increased by 7.8% compared to the previous year, reaching 80.889 billion GEL (USD 29.687 billion) at current prices.

Source: Geostat

According to Geostat, the following sectors made a significant contribution to GDP growth: information and communication (27.5%); education (18%); wholesale and retail trade; repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles (17.8%); construction (15%); public administration and defense, compulsory social security (15.6%); transportation and storage (12.3%).

In the same period, a decrease was noted in the following sectors: real estate activities (2%); agriculture, forestry, and fishing (3.4%); and mining and quarrying (19.6%).

