skip to content
Photo: Mufid Majnun via Unsplash
News

Georgia’s GDP Up by 12% in August 2024

Civil.ge Send an email 30/09/2024 - 11:51
1 minute read

Georgia’s estimated real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth rate amounted to 12% for August 2024 compared to the corresponding period of the previous year, according to the rapid estimates released by the National Statistics Office of Georgia on September 30.

According to Geostat, the following activities contributed significantly to growth: professional, scientific and technical activities; information and communication; construction; financial and insurance activities; real estate activities; and trade. Decline was registered in energy sector.

Source: Geostat

According to Geostat, the average real GDP growth for January-August 2024 equaled 10%.

Also Read:

Tags
Civil.ge Send an email 30/09/2024 - 11:51
1 minute read

მსგავსი/Related

Kelly, Kramer Call on U.S. to Sanction Ivanishvili

30/09/2024 - 10:06

The Daily Beat: 29 September

30/09/2024 - 08:59

Lavrov: Russia Ready to Help Georgia, Abkhazia, Tskhinvali Normalize Relations

29/09/2024 - 01:26

“Before Bucha was Abkhazia” Screened at French National Assembly

28/09/2024 - 23:46
&copy Copyright: Civil Georgia 2024
Back to top button