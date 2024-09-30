Georgia’s GDP Up by 12% in August 2024

Georgia’s estimated real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth rate amounted to 12% for August 2024 compared to the corresponding period of the previous year, according to the rapid estimates released by the National Statistics Office of Georgia on September 30.

According to Geostat, the following activities contributed significantly to growth: professional, scientific and technical activities; information and communication; construction; financial and insurance activities; real estate activities; and trade. Decline was registered in energy sector.

Source: Geostat

According to Geostat, the average real GDP growth for January-August 2024 equaled 10%.

Also Read: