Georgia’s GDP Up by 9.6% in Q2’24

Georgia’s real GDP increased by 9.6% year-over-year and amounted to GEL 22.102 billion (USD 8.189 billion) during the second quarter of 2024, according to the preliminary data released by the National Statistics Office (Geostat) on September 18.

Source: Geostat

Geostat said the growth was registered in wholesale and retail trade, repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles (8.4%); accommodation and food service activities (35.7%); education (21.3%);

manufacturing (11%); construction (13%); and transportation and storage (16.1%).

Geostat reported a decline in electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply (-6.3%) and other service activities (-1.4%).

Geostat will publish the revised data on November 15, 2024.

