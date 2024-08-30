News
Georgia’s GDP Up by 13% in July 2024
Georgia’s estimated real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth rate amounted to 13% for July 2024 compared to the corresponding period of the previous year, according to the rapid estimates released by the National Statistics Office of Georgia on August 30.
According to Geostat, the following activities contributed significantly to growth: construction; manufacturing; information and communication; professional, scientific and technical activities; and trade. Decline was registered in energy sector.
According to Geostat, the average real GDP growth for January-July 2024 equaled 9.7%.
Also Read:
- 31/07/2024 – Georgia’s GDP Up by 7.5% in June 2024
- 28/06/2024 – Georgia’s GDP Up by 9.2% in May 2024
- 19/06/2024 – Georgia’s GDP Up by 8.4% in Q1’24
- 31/05/2024 – Georgia’s GDP Up by 11.8% in April 2024
This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian)