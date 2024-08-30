skip to content
Photo: Mufid Majnun via Unsplash
Georgia’s GDP Up by 13% in July 2024

Civil.ge Send an email 30/08/2024 - 11:35
Georgia’s estimated real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth rate amounted to 13% for July 2024 compared to the corresponding period of the previous year, according to the rapid estimates released by the National Statistics Office of Georgia on August 30.

According to Geostat, the following activities contributed significantly to growth: construction; manufacturing; information and communication; professional, scientific and technical activities; and trade. Decline was registered in energy sector.

Source: Geostat

According to Geostat, the average real GDP growth for January-July 2024 equaled 9.7%.

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian)

