Photo: Mufid Majnun via Unsplash
News

Georgia’s GDP Up by 7.5% in June 2024

Georgia’s estimated real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth rate amounted to 7.5% for June 2024 compared to the corresponding period of the previous year, according to the rapid estimates released by the National Statistics Office of Georgia on July 31.

According to Geostat, the following activities contributed significantly to growth: financial and insurance activities; construction; information and communication; transportation and storage; and professional, scientific and technical activities. Decline was registered in manufacturing.

Source: Geostat

According to Geostat, the average real GDP growth for January-June 2024 equaled 9%.

