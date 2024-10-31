Georgia’s GDP Up by 8.3% in September 2024

Georgia’s estimated real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth rate amounted to 8.3% for September 2024 compared to the corresponding period of the previous year, according to the rapid estimates released by the National Statistics Office of Georgia on October 31.

According to Geostat, the following activities contributed significantly to growth: construction; financial and insurance activities; transportation and storage; and trade. Decline was registered in energy sector.

Source: Geostat

According to Geostat, the average real GDP growth for January-September 2024 equaled 9.8%.

