Human Rights Groups Warn Georgia Against Russian-Style Bills Restricting Freedom of Expression and Association
Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International have called on Georgia’s parliament to reject the two Russian-style bills that are currently under debate.
According to them, the bills are incompatible with international human rights law and standards that protect freedom of expression and association. They have urged Georgian Parliament to withdrawal the bills and ensure that they comply with international human rights law and standards.
Hugh Williamson, Europe and Central Asia director at Human Rights Watch, stated that the bills “seek to marginalize and discredit independent, foreign-funded groups and media that serve the wider public interest in Georgia.” Williamson also noted that the bills aim to restrict critical groups and crucial media, violate Georgia’s international obligations, and would have a serious chilling effect on groups and individuals working to protect human rights, democracy, and the rule of law.
Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International have called on the international community to closely monitor the situation in Georgia and speak out against any efforts to restrict freedom of expression and association.
