Spokesperson of EU High Representative Borrell Issues Critical Statement on the Draft Law on Foreign Agents

The Spokesperson of the European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell made a statement on the draft Law on Foreign Agents on February 24, joining the wave of criticism on the subject expressed by both domestic actors and international partners of Georgia.

The statement says that the proposed law raises “serious concerns”. It underscores that “creating and maintaining an enabling environment for civil society organizations and ensuring media freedom is at the core of democracy”. The statement also says it is the key to the EU accession process and part of EU 12 priorities, namely on media freedom and on the involvement of civil society.

The statement explicitly states that draft law’s adoption “would be inconsistent with these aspirations and with EU norms and values”. It calls on the political leaders in Georgia to adopt and implement reforms necessary for joining the EU, as supported by a large majority of Georgian citizens.

The draft law has been elaborated by the People’s Power consisting of MPs who had departed from the Georgian Dream party but are united in the constitutional majority with it in the Parliament. Earlier this week the Georgian Dream has voiced support for the bill and announced it will vote for it. GD has since been conducting an active campaign in support of the bill.

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)