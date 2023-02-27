People’s Power Registers Alternative Draft Law on Foreign Agents

Representatives of the “People’s Power” faction, formed by the deputies who left “Georgian Dream” and who remain in the parliamentary majority, have registered an alternative version of the draft law “On Transparency of Foreign Influence.” The bill was discussed at the session of the parliamentary bureau and sent to the relevant committees for consideration.

According to the alternative version, any person, including a physical person, who on the basis of the interests of foreign force participates in ongoing political activities in Georgia, acts as a public relations adviser, advertising agent, employee of a news service or political adviser, finances various organizations in Georgia, lends money or other property, represents the interests of foreign power in Georgia in relations with state bodies, shall be considered an agent of foreign power. Failure or improper fulfilment of legal obligations shall be punishable by a fine or five years’ imprisonment.

Eka Sepashvili of People’s Power said at the session of the parliamentary bureau that “an exact translation” of the American law was submitted to the Parliament in order to convince the public that the first bill they submitted was better. She also clarified that after the adoption with the first hearing, both versions will be sent to the Venice Commission and the final version will supposedly be adopted in June, “in accordance with their recommendations.”

A group of journalists went to the Parliament on February 27 to protest “the Russian law,” but part of them were not allowed inside the legislature. Parliament Speaker Shalva Papuashvili clarified that “the Parliament building, as an administrative building, is not the place, where it is allowed to gather and hold a rally.”

The draft law “On Transparency of Foreign Influence” has already triggered local and international criticism. The United Nations in Georgia said in a statement issued on February 26 that “if adopted, such a law [on Transparency of Foreign Influence] is likely to impede the work of the UN to implement the Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework, the country strategy that we have co-signed with the Government of Georgia.” Earlier, the draft law was criticized by U.S. and EU Ambassadors, Kelly Degnan and Pawel Herczynski, as well as the Spokespersons of the EU High Representative Josep Borrell and the U.S. Department of State. President Salome Zurabishvili said that she “cannot support such legislation and persecution of new agents.” Despite the calls not to adopt the bill, the ruling party is carrying out an active campaign to support it.

