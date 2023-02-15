People’s Power Elaborates Draft Law on Foreign Agents

Representatives of the “People’s Power” movement, formed by the deputies who left “Georgian Dream” but remaining in the parliamentary majority, announced on 14 February that they have drafted a bill on the activities of foreign-funded organizations and would officially register it in parliament in the next few days. Civil.ge obtained the draft law from People’s Power.

What is the draft law about?

According to the law entitled “On Transparency of Foreign Influence” the following entities are to be included in the register of foreign influence:

Non-commercial legal entity of law, not established by an administrative body and receiving 20% of its annual revenue from a “foreign power”. The law does not apply to the National Sports Federation of Georgia or to blood research institution;

A broadcaster under the Law “On Broadcasting” which receives more than 20% of the total revenue received during the calendar year “from a foreign power”, except for sponsorship, teleshopping placed in the said broadcaster by an entrepreneurial company or an individual entrepreneur in accordance with the Law “On Broadcasting” of Georgia or revenue from commercial advertising;

A legal entity that alone or jointly owns a print media outlet operating in Georgia and which receives more than 20% of annual revenue from a foreign power (excluding commercial advertising placed by companies or individual entrepreneurs);

A legal entity that alone or jointly with another owns and/or uses an Internet domain and/or Internet hosting intended for dissemination information through Internet in Georgian language and whose total annual revenue from foreign power exceeds 20% (excluding the income received from commercial advertising placed by the entrepreneurial company or individual entrepreneur).

According to the draft law, the following are considered foreign powers:

a constituent entity of the government system of a foreign state;

an individual who is not a citizen of Georgia;

a legal entity that is not established on the basis of Georgian legislation;

an organizational entity (including a foundation, association, company, union or other type of organization) or other type of association of individuals established under the law of a foreign state and/or international law.

Registering as an agent of foreign influence

According to the bill, the entity must apply to the National Public Agency Registry for registration as an agent of foreign influence in January of a calendar year following the year in which it meets the criteria. In addition, the entity registered as an agent of foreign influence must submit an electronically completed financials statement to the Agency in January of each subsequent year for the year of the registration.

Evading registration as an agent of foreign influence or failing to submit the financial declaration within the prescribed time limit is punishable by a fine of GEL 25,000.

The objective of the bill

The authors of the bill explain the necessity of its adoption by the need for transparency in the activities of agents of foreign influence. According to them, the amendments will not restrict the activity of the entity registered as an agent of foreign influence.

“People’s Power deputies announced the legislative initiative in December last year, saying that the changes were based on “best Western practices”. At the time, they also said they would prepare a bill on “regulating the spreading of lies in the media”.

It is noteworthy that after 5 MPs left the “Georgian Dream” and joined 5 MPs and joined the “People’s Power” on 4 October, Irakli Kobakhidze, the leader of “Dream”, said that there was no significant difference between them on the issue of values, therefore despite the split they will remain together in the parliamentary majority.

Politicians’ Reactions

The amendments drafted by “People’s Power” prompted differing reactions from the parliamentary majority and the opposition MPs. Georgian Dream MPs supported the initiative, while opposition MPs criticized the proposed changes.

Mikheil Sarjveladze, chairman of the Committee for the Protection of Human Rights and Civil Integration, said that the public has the right to see who is being funded, how and with what money. “The problem of transparency is real. In any case, not everything is really known to the public about who is financed with what funds, where and how and what these funds are used for”, – he said, adding that the legislative initiative “implies that this area will also be subject to similar regulations”.

Irakli Kadagishvili, chairman of the Committee on Procedural Issues and Rules, noted that if the non-governmental sector demands transparency from the government, “an analogous regime will be useful for everyone”. “These procedures have worked in the United States of America for decades. “A specific fact, is for example, that we found out the lobbying fee of Mikheil Saakashvili… to whom and how much money was paid, this is thanks to the operation of a similar type of law on the official website of the United States Department of Justice,” he said.

Opposition political parties, the media, and CSOs have voiced their criticism regarding the bill. Khatuna Samnidze of Lelo has slammed the initiative, claiming that if passed, it will jeopardize the country’s EU integration and democracy. MP Davit Usupashvli, also Lelo member, noted that the “bill is not by People Power but by “Bidzina power”. He also said that the main aim of the bill was not to make the funding of NGOs and media ‘with ties to the West’ transparent, but that the matter is that ‘these people’ are ‘getting on the government’s nerves’ and ‘ are being portrayed as enemies’.

“They want to copy this law directly from Russia… If you look around, in the 21st century, in the age of the Internet, if you try to do what they are doing in Russia, why would you want to do it?” This is very incomprehensible to me,” said Aleko Elisashvili, MP for Citizens, adding that “this is very worrying”.

Iago Khvichia, an MP the “Girchi” party, noted that this initiative was an attempt to “play with voters” and not “real pro-Russianism”. “That’s why they won’t succeed.

The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) ruled that Russia’s “foreign agent” legislation violates the rights of the groups designated as foreign agents. The designation has allegedly been used to dissolve NGOs, shut down human rights group’s Russia offices and punish political activists.

