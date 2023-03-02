Several Arrests, Including Those of Journalists, Confirmed at the Rally Against the Foreign Agents’ Bill

On March 2, employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs arrested seepeople on the administrative charges at the rally in front of the parliament, where the people gathered to protest against the Russian-style draft law on “foreign agents”, which was supported by the majority. Among them were Zura Vardiashvili, the director of the publication “Publika” and Beka Jikurashvili, “Tabula” journalist.

According to media reports, the Ministry of Internal Affairs the charges are petty hooliganism (166th) and disobedience to the law enforcement officer’s legal request (173rd).

According to Netgazeti, the head of Tbilisi’s patrol police, Vazha Siradze, told journalists that the action had turned into a blockade of the back entrance to Parliament, which was the reason for the arrests.

Earlier, the Ministry issued a statement calling on demonstrators “not to exceed the limits of freedom of assembly and expression allowed by law”. “We warn the organizers and participants of the rally not to allow calls for violence and to ensure that the rally does not turn violent,” the agency said.

According to the media, the employees of the special service for state protection recently “forcibly removed” accredited journalists from the publications “Netgazeti”, “ON.J” and “Formula”.

Note: The news will be updated according to the information provided about the detained persons.

Also Read:

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)