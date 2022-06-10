Q1’22 FDI USD 568.2, Up by 78%

Foreign direct investments (FDI) in Georgia amounted to USD 568.2 million in the first quarter of 2022, an approximately 78% increase from the same period of the previous year, according to the preliminary data released by the National Statistics Office of Georgia (Geostat) on June 9.

The growth is mainly due to an increase in equity and reinvestment rates, Geostat reported.

Spain became the largest investor with USD 196.1 million (34.5% of total FDI), after purchasing an 80% economic interest in Georgia Global Utilities, the parent company of Georgian Water and Power, which supplies potable water to 510,000 clients in Tbilisi, the capital, and the town of Mtskheta.

Spain is followed by the United Kingdom with USD 87.2 million (15.3%), and Turkey, with USD 67.1 million (11.8%).

Source: Geostat

The rest of the large foreign investor countries were China with USD 36.4 million, the Netherlands with USD 33.6 million, the USA with USD 31.7 million, the Marshall Islands with USD 18.3 million, Malta with USD 10.2 million, and Germany with USD 9.2 million.

The energy sector received the largest share of FDI – USD 236.4 million, followed by the financial sector – USD 111.1 million; real estate – USD 81.3 million; manufacturing – USD 37.4 million; and transport – USD 23.4 million.

