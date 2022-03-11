2021 FDI in Georgia at USD 1.15 Bln, Doubles from 2020

Foreign direct investments (FDI) in Georgia stood at USD 1.15 billion in 2021, doubling from the previous year, according to the preliminary data released by the National Statistics Office of Georgia (Geostat) on March 11.

The key driver of growth were increases in all three components of FDI – equity capital, reinvested earnings and debt instruments, according to Geostat.

In 2021, the largest amount of FDI came from the United Kingdom — USD 596.6 million, followed by the Netherlands — USD 125.9 million and the Czech Republic — USD 81.8 million.

The rest of the large foreign investors were Turkey with USD 64.7 million, followed by Russia — USD 58.6 million; Luxembourg — USD 41 million; United Arab Emirates — USD 34.8 million; Germany — USD 31.6 million; Marshall Islands — USD 21.3 million; Seychelles — USD 19.8 million; other countries — USD 76.7 million.

The financial sector received the largest share of FDI — USD 443.3 million, followed by entertainment and recreation — USD 230.5 million; energy — USD 157 million; manufacturing — USD 143 million; Real estate — USD 84.1 million; health and social work — USD 28.2 million; construction — USD 27.6 million; agriculture, fishing — USD 9 million; hotels and restaurats — USD 7.7 million; transports – USD 4.7 million; other sectors — USD 17.5 million.

Also, in the fourth quarter of 2021, FDI in Georgia came in at USD 411.3 million.

In 2020, the amount of FDI came in at USD 616.9 million, down by 52.9 from 2019. The decline was largely related to the transfer of several companies from non-residents to residents, the Geostat said then.

