Georgia’s Annual Inflation at 5.2% in October 2025

Georgia’s annual inflation rate reached 5.2% in October, with consumer prices rising by 0.6% compared to the previous month, according to the data published by the National Statistics Office (Geostat) on November 3.

Geostat reported that the annual inflation was mainly driven by higher prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages (up 11.7%), health (up 8.9%), and alcoholic beverages and tobacco (up 5.6%), while communication costs fell by 4.2%.

On a monthly basis, the largest price increases were recorded in clothing and footwear (up 8.2%), alcoholic beverages and tobacco (up 1.2%), miscellaneous goods and services (up 1.2%), and food and non-alcoholic beverages (up 0.3%). Prices for education, as well as recreation and culture, decreased by 0.4%.

Within the food and non-alcoholic beverages category, prices rose for sugar, jam, honey, chocolate and confectionery (3.2%), fish (2.9%), bread and cereals (2.5%), mineral waters, soft drinks, fruit and vegetable juices (2%), vegetables (0.5%), meat (0.5%). Meanwhile, prices declined for fruit and grapes (-8.4%), milk, cheese, and eggs (-0.6%), oils and fats (-0.6%), coffee, tea, and cocoa (-0.4%).

