National Bank Says Georgia’s International Reserves Exceed $5.4 Billion by September

The National Bank of Georgia (NBG) said the country’s international reserves increased by USD 224 million in September and exceeded USD 5.4 billion.

According to the NBG, the last foreign exchange purchase was made in August for USD 199.6 million. Before that, the bank purchased USD 416.9 million in July, USD 266 million in June, USD 245.4 million in May, USD 266.4 million in April, and USD 101.7 million in March. In total, net purchases amounted to USD 1.5 billion between January and August 2025. No new foreign exchange purchases were made in September, according to the press release from the national bank.

“As of September 2025, gold accounted for 16.2 percent (USD 877.8 million) of Georgia’s total international reserves,” the NBG said on October 7. “Due to changes in global gold prices, the value of the monetary gold has increased by USD 377.8 million since its purchase, which underscores the soundness of the National Bank’s reserve-diversification strategy.”

The steady refilling of reserves follows the sale of more than USD 900 million in 2024, when the NBG made large sell-offs amid massive protests against the foreign agents law in the spring and again in the fall during the pre-election campaign. In October 2024 alone, when the general elections were held, the bank sold USD 591 million to prevent a currency devaluation, triggering a dramatic USD 630 million drop in reserves, the largest one-month decline in history.

In a July report, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) praised what it described as Georgia’s “remarkable resilience” amid domestic and international uncertainty. The IMF, however, warned that “domestically heightened political uncertainty and potential sanctions could dampen FDI, tourism, and pressure the lari.”

