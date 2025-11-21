Protester-Turned-GD Councillor Quits His Mandate

Luka Dzadzamia, 21, who participated in anti-government protests last December before later appearing on the ruling Georgian Dream party list ahead of the October 4 local elections, has resigned from the Tbilisi City Council (Sakrebulo).

“This was his personal decision,” Tbilisi Mayor Kakha Kaladze told journalists on November 21, a day after media reported on Dzadzamia’s resignation. “This young man has endured a great deal of insult in recent months,” he added. “He plans to continue working in the private sector.”

Dzadzamia drew public attention after appearing among Georgian Dream’s top 20 candidates on the party’s proportional list for the Tbilisi Council. Shortly after he surfaced in GD ranks, videos circulated showing him at pro-EU and anti-government rallies in 2023–2024, including clips of him speaking with journalists.

He later wrote on Facebook that he had been “terribly misled by the filthiest propaganda” and praised Georgian Dream as the “most courageous, proud, and national” team.

“My aspiration and my interests have always been dedicated to protecting the public interest, implementing it, and standing guard over the public interest. I made this decision to achieve and carry out this goal,” Dzadzamia told journalists.

