Freedom Square Registered as Political Party After Two Rejections

The Freedom Square movement has been officially registered as a political party, its Facebook page and party leaders announced on November 19, after the Public Registry twice rejected its application.

“We have prevailed over the system, which finally had to formally acknowledge the existing reality: Freedom Square is a registered political party,” party leader Levan Tsutskiridze wrote on Facebook.

“We have already been working as a political party, but this [registration] will help us with organizational matters, such as recruiting interested people, fundraising, etc.,” another party member, Simon Janashia, said.

Freedom Square was initially launched as a political movement on July 1, 2024, ahead of the October 26 parliamentary elections, in which it participated as part of the opposition Strong Georgia coalition. It quit the coalition on March 8, 2025, when it held its party congress. Since then, Freedom Square had been awaiting official registration from the Public Registry, which rejected its application twice.

After the repeated refusal, it accused the Georgian Dream of political interference, with party leaders saying the decision was biased and aimed at preventing their participation in the political process. Freedom Square was not the only group rejected by the Public Registry: the agency also denied the registration of the Federalists once, until the party deliberately submitted the same statute as Georgian Dream to complete the process.

Despite having no official political party status at the time, Freedom Square was still targeted by the Anti-Corruption Bureau in early October. After going after civil society groups, media, and individual activists, the Bureau demanded the bank records of Freedom Square members, and they said authorities also sought information on their personal finances and the platform’s revenues.

The registration comes weeks after the ruling party asked the Constitutional Court to ban three major opposition groups: the United National Movement, Ahali/Coalition for Change, and Strong Georgia, with which Freedom Square was aligned ahead of the 2024 elections. Georgian Dream has also warned that other smaller parties “closely related” to them could face similar action.

