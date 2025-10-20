Georgia’s Foreign Trade Up 9.1% in January-September 2025

Georgia’s external merchandise trade (excluding non-declared trade) reached USD 18.5 billion in January-September 2025, representing a 9.1% increase compared to the same period of the last year, the National Statistics Office of Georgia (Geostat) reported on October 20.

Exports totaled USD 5.1 billion, up 7.7% year-on-year, while imports rose by 9.7% to USD 13.3 billion. The trade deficit stood at USD 8.2 billion, accounting for 44.4% of the total external trade turnover.

Kyrgyzstan (USD 1.08 billion), Kazakhstan (USD 658.5 million), and Russia (USD 543.1 million) remained Georgia’s top export destinations. According to Geostat, the ten largest export partners together accounted for 79.7% of total exports.

Source: Geostat

On the import side, the United States led with USD 2.06 billion, followed by Turkey (USD 2.02 billion) and China (USD 1.4 billion). The top ten import partners represented 71.1% of total imports.

Motor cars have continued to dominate Georgia’s trade, accounting for USD 2 billion in export revenues (38.9% of total), followed by precious metal ores and concentrates (USD 276.2 million; 5.4%) and spirituous beverages (USD 200.7 million; 3.9%).

Among imported commodities, motor cars remained the largest category at USD 2.8 billion (20.9%), followed by petroleum and petroleum oils (USD 972.2 million; 7.3%), and medicaments put up in measured doses (510.7 million; 3.8%).

Also Read: