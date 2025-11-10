Monday Cable – November 10

Good morning, Dear Readers, it is Monday, and as always, we are looking back at the week which, sadly, did not bring much comfort or reassurance.

Past Week’s Drivers:

Frank and honest. Brussels dominated the headlines over the past week as the European Commission unveiled its annual Enlargement Report, and its verdict on Georgia was blistering. The document accused the ruling Georgian Dream government of “unprecedented” backsliding across nearly all fronts, bluntly labeling Georgia “a candidate country in name only.” In a follow-up interview with Euronews, Enlargement Commissioner Marta Kos called it “the worst enlargement report for any candidate country ever – but rightly so.” She pointed to “clear backsliding on many, many areas, especially on the fundamentals – the rule of law, anti-corruption, media freedom,” adding that the only way to reverse Georgia’s EU regress would be for the ruling party itself to change course. Until then, Georgia will be kept outside the major EU gatherings, including the upcoming Enlargement Forum, scheduled for November 18.

Flying off… Georgian Dream, however, appeared unfazed. As Brussels sounded the alarm over Georgia’s democratic collapse, PM Irakli Kobakhidze and his cabinet jetted off to China – a symbolic counterpoint to the EU’s stern warning and a telling signal of where Tbilisi’s foreign policy priorities may now lie. Kobakhidze and his ministers attended the opening of the China International Import Expo (CIIE) – Shanghai-hosted annual trade fair – where Georgia was featured as this year’s “Guest of Honor.” During the visit, the delegation held talks with several senior Chinese officials, including Premier Li Qiang. Kobakhidze also sat down with China’s state broadcaster CCTV, where he lauded China’s progress and development, which he said everyone should appreciate. He went further, describing China as the “only peaceful superpower” in today’s world – a pointed remark he had also made in an earlier interview with Turkey’s TRT World, which quickly drew media attention back home.

…and shutting off. In both interviews, Kobakhidze also weighed in on EU relations. Speaking to TRT World, he said the EU, “facing huge economic problems,” should use Georgia’s location to access Asian markets, while to CCTV, he accused “some forces” of using EU integration as a “blackmail tool” against Georgia – yet insisted the country would become a full-fledged EU member one day, something Brussels hardly sees under the current circumstances.

Full steam ahead. And as if denouncing the EU Commission’s “biased” report – full of “worn-out political accusations, lies, hostile rhetoric, and deliberate malice,” as Parliament Speaker Shalva Papuashvili put it – was not enough, the authorities capped the week with another bombshell: announcing the start of the prosecution of eight opposition leaders, six of whom are already behind bars. Ex-President Mikheil Saakashvili and opposition figures Giorgi Vashadze, Nika Gvaramia, Nika Melia, Zurab Japaridze, and Elene Khoshtaria (all currently imprisoned), along with Mamuka Khazaradze and Badri Japaridze, now face additional charges for “crimes committed against the state.” (See more details here and reactions here).

The court has already set bail at GEL 1 million (USD 370,000) each for Lelo’s now-free leaders, Mamuka Khazaradze and Badri Japaridze, while a December 25 hearing (the Other Christmas) will decide the fate of the remaining jailed opposition figures. Some are due for release by then, only to risk heading back behind bars by the New Year, this time for years.

Arrests:

Another Pro-GD Figure Arrested: Police arrested Manana (Mancho) Giorgobiani, an urban influencer and Georgian Dream supporter, on charges of “organizing and participating in violence” against supermarket staff, just a day after she verbally threatened the interior minister. Six others were identified in the case, and five were arrested, including Jako Charkviani, son of late musician Mamuka Charkviani and nephew of former opposition MP Tamar (Tako) Charkviani. The Interior Ministry said firearms and ammunition were seized from his home.

Dozens Arrested Over Links With “Thieves”: Authorities arrested 34 people in a large-scale operation against members and supporters of the so-called “Thieves’ World,” as the criminal underground is known. One suspect was killed and a police officer was injured during the raid.

Journalists Arrested “Demonstratively”: As police continued detaining protesters attempting to block Rustaveli Avenue during nightly rallies, at least three journalists covering the events were briefly arrested over the past weeks, prompting concerns that the move is part of the ruling party’s broader pressure campaign against the media.

In Other News:

Back where he left it. German Ambassador to Georgia, Peter Fischer, who had been recalled to Berlin for consultations about two weeks ago, returned to Tbilisi on Thursday, laying bare the attempted manipulation by the Georgian Dream that the Ambassador, critical of Tbilisi, had been called off to be replaced. Amb. Fischer apparently returned with reassurances of his foreign ministry’s backing.

U.S. Lawmakers Urge Rubio to Act: A bipartisan group of U.S. lawmakers urged Secretary of State Marco Rubio to speak out for former U.S.-employed staff “unfairly targeted by Georgian officials,” citing, among other concerns, recent controversial comments by Georgia’s State Security Service chief about U.S. transactions.

Clerical Drama Intensifies: The Georgian Orthodox Church suspended Archimandrite Ilia Toloraia, a senior cleric and outspoken critic of Georgian Dream, from performing his duties until he “demonstrates sincere repentance.” The move followed a similar decision against another prominent GD critic, Archimandrite Dorote Kurashvili, who was demoted from his head priest role.

Tbilisi Court Releases British Teen: Bella Culley, a 19-year-old British national arrested in May on drug trafficking charges, was freed under a plea deal after reportedly admitting guilt and paying a GEL 500,000 (USD 184,000) fine. Meanwhile, calls have intensified to transfer Russian detainee Anastasia Zinovkina, who is serving an eight-and-a-half-year sentence on drug charges linked to her activism, to a hospital amid reports of deteriorating health and mistreatment in prison.

Georgian Unit in NATO Drills: A platoon from the Military Police Department of the Georgian Defense Forces took part in field exercises led by NATO’s Multinational Military Police Battalion in Croatia.

Former TV Head Catapulted to Qatar: Varlam (Vako) Avaliani, former head of the pro-government Rustavi 2 TV channel, has been appointed as Georgia’s new ambassador to Qatar. Avaliani has led Rustavi 2 since 2021 and was replaced by the current head, Bakur Bakuradze, in July 2025.

In Data: Annual inflation reached 5.2% in October, while the national bank opted to keep the key rate unchanged at 8%.

What to Expect:

While the Georgian Dream government works on what PM Irakli Kobakhidze called a “10-year development strategy” (perhaps inspired by Beijing’s planned economy), former President Salome Zurabishvili sounded the alarm in a joint interview with Formula and TV Pirveli, warning that the authorities are floating a “rather dangerous new theme and propaganda of neutrality.” She urged all stakeholders, including the opposition parties, to brace for and counter the emerging narrative.

Her warning came just a week after United Neutral Georgia, a platform believed to be close to the ruling government, announced plans to register as a political party. The group has been echoing, and often amplifying, Georgian Dream’s anti-Western talking points. Now, amid the looming ban on opposition forces, it is demanding a referendum on Georgia’s EU membership. As another likely case of a staged opposition, we take a closer look at Georgian Dream’s conveniently radical “neutral” allies, those who, unsurprisingly, tilt away from the West and closer to Russia.

Meanwhile, the resistance movement is struggling to regain momentum, as police this week prevented attempts to block Rustaveli Avenue near Parliament. Protesters continue to gather nightly and march in nearby areas, as calls intensify to rethink the movement’s strategy.

OTD: From Civil.ge’s Archives

On this day in 2017, Civil.ge reported on the EU report that, unlike in current times, lauded Georgia for reforms. “‘The European Union and Georgia have further intensified their relations in 2017,’ with Georgia ‘continuing to implement its commitments under the Association Agreement,’ the European External Action Service and the European Commission stated in their 2nd Joint Association Implementation Report on Georgia.” Read the full report here.