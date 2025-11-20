‘Profession – Police Officer’ – MIA Launches New School Campaign

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Georgia has announced the launch of a campaign titled “Profession – Police Officer” for public school students, saying it aims “to introduce youth to police activities and popularize the profession among adults.”

The campaign comes amid continued public discontent toward the police, who have been actively deployed by Georgian Dream authorities to crack down on dissent, including during daily rallies.

Georgian Dream Ministers of Internal Affairs Geka Geladze and Education Givi Mikanadze presented the campaign to the school community on November 20 at the MIA Academy. In a press release, the ministry said that, according to Minister Geka Geladze, the new campaign “will contribute to the establishment of a relationship based on trust between young people and representatives of law enforcement agencies.”

The students, Geladze said, “will have the opportunity to visit various units of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and learn about the achievements, results, successes, and daily activities of police officers on site.”

“We believe that these activities will help get young people interested in the very dignified and proud profession of a police officer,” he added.

According to the ministry, the campaign is set to begin on November 21, and by the end of the year, up to 4,000 schoolchildren are expected to take part.

This post is also available in: ქართული