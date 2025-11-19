Armenian President Vahagn Khachaturyan Visits Georgia

Armenian President Vahagn Khachaturyan is visiting Georgia. He arrived at Tbilisi airport on November 19, where he was welcomed by Georgian Dream Foreign Minister Maka Botchorishvili, the head of the Presidential Administration Ketevan Kvinikadze, and Georgia’s Ambassador to Armenia, Giorgi Sharvashidze.

According to the Georgian Foreign Ministry, GD-elected President Mikheil Kavelashvili is hosting his Armenian counterpart. President Khachaturyan is scheduled to meet with Kavelashvili, as well as GD Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze and the disputed Parliament Speaker Shalva Papuashvili. This is Khachaturyan’s second visit to Georgia.

The Armenian President was welcomed with an official ceremony at the Orbeliani Presidential Palace by GD-elected President Mikheil Kavelashvili. According to the Georgian President’s administration, the Armenian delegation also includes Deputy Foreign Minister Vahan Kostanyan, Economy Minister Gevorg Papoyan and his deputy Arman Khojoyan, Armenian Ambassador to Georgia Ashot Smbatyan, the head of the Armenian Presidential Office Khachatur Poghosyan, and National Assembly member Shirak Torosyan.

Meeting with Mikheil Kavelashvili

At the Orbeliani Palace, the two presidents first met face-to-face and then in an expanded format. In a post on X, Kavelashvili said that, during their first meeting, they discussed bilateral relations and prospects for cooperation, reviewed political developments, and “emphasized the importance of maintaining peace and stability in the region amid a rapidly evolving international order.” Kavelashvili also said he welcomed the peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan, adding that Georgia “remains steadfast” in its support for regional peace.

Regarding the expanded-format meeting, Kavelashvili said it “addressed political, economic, and cultural-educational issues, as well as prospects for deepening the longstanding friendly relations and partnership between the two countries.”

President Khachaturyan also wrote on social media about the meeting, saying the “utmost importance of strategic partnership” was emphasized. He said he stressed the need for regional dialogue between the authorities at all levels and added that the “’Crossroads of Peace’ initiative and its reflection on regional trade and interconnection was underlined.”

Pleasure to return to brotherly #Georgia, on an official vist. Profound discussion with H.E. President Mikheil Kavelashvili @GeoPresident_ on comprehensive 🇦🇲-🇬🇪bilateral agenda.

Emphasized utmost importance of strategic partnership between the two countries.

Following the meetings, Kavelashvili and Khachaturyan held a press conference and delivered remarks in Georgian and Armenian, respectively.

Mikheil Kavelashvili hailed what he called the centuries-long harmonious coexistence of Georgia and Armenia, saying the relationship is grounded not only in geography but in “mutual respect, trust, and unwavering friendship.”

Speaking about the importance of peace, Mikheil Kavelashvili reiterated that Georgia welcomes the August 8 peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan, saying the deal “opens new prospects” for long-term regional development. He expressed Georgia’s commitment to supporting regional peace and stability.

President Vahagn Khachaturyan also praised Georgia–Armenia relations and their strategic partnership, saying the discussions covered economic, cultural, educational and youth issues, as well as the August 8 peace agreement. He underscored the importance of the deal, noting that it will help make the region a more attractive logistics hub.

