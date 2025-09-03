Georgia’s Annual Inflation at 4.6% in August 2025

Georgia’s annual inflation rate stood at 4.6% in August, while consumer prices increased by 0.3% from the previous month, the National Statistics Office (Geostat) said on September 3.

Geostat reported that the annual inflation rate was primarily driven by price changes in food and non-alcoholic beverages (a 10% increase), health (a 9.3% increase), and alcoholic beverages and tobacco (a 4.7% increase). Transport costs decreased by 2.4%.

Source: Geostat

Monthly price changes were led by transport (up 1.3%), alcoholic beverages and tobacco (up 0.7%), and food and non-alcoholic beverages (up 0.1%). Clothing and footwear prices fell 2%.

Within the food and non-alcoholic beverages, the prices increased for the following subgroups: fruit and grapes (4.3%), milk, cheese and eggs (3.1%), fish (1.7%), coffee, tea and cocoa (0.8%), bread and cereals (0.7%) and sugar, jam, honey, chocolate and confectionery (0.2%). Prices declined for vegetables, down 10.6%, and oils and fats, down 0.6%.

