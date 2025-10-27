National Bank Says International Reserves Exceed $5.4 Billion After September Purchase of $100 Million

Georgia’s National Bank (NBG) said it purchased USD 100 million in September, bringing the country’s total international reserves to over USD 5.4 billion.

According to updated data from the NBG, monthly purchases amounted to USD 101.7 million in March, USD 266.4 million in April, USD 245.4 million in May, USD 266 million in June, USD 416.9 million in July, USD 199.6 million in August, and USD 100 million in September, all through the Bmatch trading platform. Overall, the Bank made net purchases of USD 1.6 billion between January and September 2025.

“International foreign currency reserves are a significant guarantor of the country’s macroeconomic stability,” the NGB said on October 27, adding that it increases reserves “when the market allows it.” The updated data on foreign exchange market operations will be published on November 25, 2025.

The steady refilling of reserves follows large-scale foreign currency sales in 2024, when the central bank sold over USD 900 million amid mass protests against the Foreign Agents Law in spring and again in the fall during the pre-election campaign. In October 2024 alone, during general elections, the Bank sold USD 591 million to prevent currency devaluation, leading to a record USD 630 million, the largest one-month decline in history.

Also Read: