Georgia’s Annual Inflation at 4.8% in September

Georgia’s annual inflation rate stood at 4.8% in September, as consumer prices rose by 0.5% compared to the previous month, the National Statistics Office (Geostat) said on October 3.

According to Geostat’s data, annual inflation was driven mainly by higher prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages (up 11.9%), health (up 9%), and alcoholic beverages and tobacco (up 4.1%), while transport costs declined by 2.1%.

Source: Geostat

Monthly price changes were led by clothing and footwear (up 4.2%), education (up 2.6%), and food and non-alcoholic beverages (up 1.4%). Communication costs fell by 4.7%.

Within food and non-alcoholic beverages, notable monthly increases were recorded for milk, cheese and eggs (3.4%), oils and fats (2.4%), vegetables (2.3%), sugar, jam, honey, chocolate and confectionery (1.6%), coffee, tea and cocoa (1.4%), meat (1%), bread and cereals (0.5%). Prices declined for fruit and grapes (-0.7%) and for mineral waters, soft drinks, and fruit and vegetable juices (-0.3%).

