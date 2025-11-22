Georgia Through Moscow’s Eyes – Nov. 14-21

Last week, the Russian sources paid close attention to three main blocks of events in Georgia: internal political transformations in Georgia, statements by European bodies that are used to reinforce the narrative of “distancing” from the EU, and the growth of activity by de facto administrations in the occupied regions, portrayed in contrast to what is happening in Tbilisi.

Key events of the week

Domestic political changes: anti-corruption architecture and diaspora voting

The initiative to abolish the Anti-Corruption Bureau in Tbilisi is presented as further confirmation of “Georgia’s rejection of its European commitments.” A representative of the European Commission said that this step “further distances Georgia from the EU,” according to TASS. In the Russian media, this topic is framed as the “degradation of institutions” and an abandonment of the standards imposed by Brussels. Publications loyal to the Kremlin emphasize that the Anti-corruption Bureau was created “at the request of the EU” and that its elimination allegedly “demonstrates Tbilisi’s unwillingness to follow the recommendations of the West.”

The Russian media’s interpretation of European policy remains unchanged: the EU is presented as a structure that “criticises but does not offer solutions”. This line is based on several key stories. First, TASS reports on the European Commission’s statement that Tbilisi’s decision on the Anti-Corruption Bureau “further distances Georgia from the EU.” Second, EADaily claims that “Brussels does not want dialogue with Georgia.” Finally, EADaily is circulating a statement by European Commissioner Marta Kos about the EU’s plans to increase funding for Georgian NGOs.

The second central story is the initiative to allow voting in elections only on Georgian territory, which affects the Georgian diaspora. In the Russian media, these voting restrictions are referred to as a “narrowing of the political space.” At the same time, the rhetoric of Georgian Dream gaslighting voters is widely covered: Tbilisi Mayor Kakha Kaladze insisting that “there is no voting ban on emigrants” and that they can “just come and vote,” as reported by EADaily.

Investments, economy, and political interpretations

The economic agenda is one of the tools through which Russian media shape Georgia’s image. The main topic of the week was the projects of the UAE company Eagle Hills. Russian media outlets are repeating statements by Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze, who slammed opponents for the talk of “Arabization” of the country, as conveyed by TASS. Nevertheless, such stories are used to emphasize “demographic risks,” “non-transparent deals,” and “external influence” – topics the Kremlin traditionally pushes when it comes to countries pursuing a multi-vector policy.

At the same time, Sputnik-Georgia cited a statement by the Georgian deputy minister of Economy saying that Georgia’s economy will grow significantly faster than that of other EU candidate countries — but presented this as “growth despite the EU” rather than as thanks to possible European integration (Sputnik).

Protests in Tbilisi: Russia’s interpretation of “managed tension”

The detention of 13 protesters in central Tbilisi became an opportunity for the Russian media to attract attention to the traditional narrative about the instability of the Georgian political environment. TASS emphasizes that the protests are “fading but becoming more aggressive,” and describes the police actions as a “necessary response.”

Georgia and the European Union are growing further apart

This week has been one of the busiest for EU commentary. Russian publications are consistently amplifying three key theses. First, Europe is “distancing itself from Georgia” — this conclusion is based on Brussels’ statements on anti-corruption reform, which are actively disseminated by TASS.

Second, the EU allegedly “does not want dialogue” — this interpretation is promoted by EADaily, citing statements by the Georgian Foreign Ministry. Third, funding for NGOs is presented as an “attempt to bring in dirty money,” EADaily quotes Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze as saying.

Thus, the Russian media is amplifying the GD narrative in these key areas.

Stability in Occupied Territories

Russian and affiliated resources traditionally use events in occupied Abkhazia and the Tskhinvali region/South Ossetia to create a narrative backdrop of stability and predictability to the instability plaguing the rest of Georgia.

Apsnypress reported on the visit of the Russian delegation from the Ministry of Economic Development and the preparation of a development program for 2026–2030 (Apsnypress); cooperation with the Pskov region, including an exhibition and cultural projects (Apsnypress); \statements by the Abkhaz Foreign Ministry about Georgia’s “continued isolation” (Apsnypress).

A social media post by Aslan Kobakhia, the so-called Hero of Abkhazia, brought in a discordant note. He criticized the Russian presence and pointed to uncontrolled financial flows and the strengthening of the special services. This text, which spread on social media, became the locus of debate in the occupied region.

In Tskhinvali region/South Ossetia official media focuses on stories that emphasize close ties with Moscow: presentation of Russian educational quotas in Akhalgori, occupied as a result of the August 2008 war (Cominf.org); statements by the de facto leadership of the Tskhinvali region/South Ossetia supporting Russia’s war in Ukraine (Cominf.org); comments by the Federation Council of the Russian Federation on continuing the search for missing Ossetian fighters (Cominf.org); and the criticism of the latest report by the Council of Europe “On Conflict in Georgia” as “bereft of logic” (Cominf.org).

Tbilisi’s abrupt decision to abolish the provisional administration of South Ossetia, which challenged the legitimacy of Tskhinvali, was nonetheless not welcomed there. The official reaction was that “in spite of certain conciliatory tonality coming from Tbilisi, we have to remark the continued use in official communication of a destructive terminology and evaluative judgments from the times of Gamsakhurdia and Saakashvili, accusations of ‘Russian occupation’, etc.”





Other stories:

Sputnik writes about the arrest of an Iranian citizen with a large consignment of marijuana.

Illegal import of citrus fruits from Abkhazia to Russia continues, writes Apsnypress, citing Russian border and customs authorities.