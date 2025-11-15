Georgia Through Moscow’s Eyes – Nov. 8-13

From November 8 to 13, Russian state and Kremlin-loyal media outlets portrayed Georgia in several overlapping ways: as a country where a major military plane crash involving a Turkish aircraft occurred; as a “nominal candidate” for EU membership that Brussels is punishing for “deviating from democracy,” while the authorities demonstratively refuse European money; as a state where the opposition is being ruthlessly purged – from criminal cases against the former prime minister to the banning of parties and Saakashvili’s return to prison; and as a country part of whose territory is occupied by Russia, where Moscow is promoting an agenda of “non-use of force” and “multipolar world.”

Against this backdrop, two key narratives are gaining strength: Georgia as a country “victimized by the West for choosing multipolarity” and Georgia as a nation forced to “defend its democracy (or ‘sovereign democracy’)” against internal and external enemies.

Key developments

Crash of Turkish C-130: tragedy and conspiracies

On November 11, a Turkish Lockheed Martin C-130 ‘Hercules’ military transport plane crashed in the municipality of Sighnaghi, about five kilometers from the Georgian-Azerbaijani border. This was reported by the Turkish Ministry of Defense and the Georgian Ministry of Internal Affairs; It has been confirmed that the aircraft was flying from Azerbaijan to Turkey and crashed on Georgian territory. (Ria.ru)

Russian media gave further factual details: Both RIA Novosti reported the Turkish Ministry of Defense statement that 20 military personnel were on board and that a search and rescue operation is being conducted in coordination with the Georgian authorities. And later pointed to the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announcing that the plane’s black box has been found and recovered.

But a separate line of reporting focused on a conspiracy theory insinuating some kind of sabotage in the Georgian airspace. Citing the pro-government Turkish newspaper Türkiye, Russian publications report that the destruction of the plane could have been the result of “external influence” or an “explosion of ammunition on board,” since the destruction occurred in the air, and no distress call was sent. This motive is also picked up by Russian sources, emphasizing the version of “external interference.”

Georgia and the EU break up

The second major topic of the week is the deterioration of Georgia’s relations with the European Union, which was covered by the Russian media from multiple angles. The overall picture the coverage painted was Brussels “punishing” Georgia, but the government guarding its “sovereignty” demonstratively refusing grants, and hoping that the EU will “come to its senses.”

Russia’s state media covered an announcement by European Commission representative Guillaume Mercier in Brussels that Georgia has not been invited to the first EU enlargement forum on November 18, for its “departure from democracy” and its status as only a “nominal candidate.”

to the first EU enlargement forum on November 18, for its “departure from democracy” and its status as only a “nominal candidate.” In a related development, Russian magazine Izvestiya reported that EU Ambassador to Tbilisi Paweł Herczyński announced the s uspension of Georgia’s participation in EU regional projects in the field of security and the fight against organized crime. The article emphasizes that the formal reason for this was the conclusions of the European Council in June 2024 and the de facto suspension of Tbilisi’s EU accession process

in the field of security and the fight against organized crime. The article emphasizes that the formal reason for this was the conclusions of the European Council in June 2024 and the de facto suspension of Tbilisi’s EU accession process The Kremlin’s official agencies (TASS, Rossiyskaya Gazeta) quoted the announcement of the First Deputy Minister of Finance Giorgi Kakauridze that the 2026 budget law does not foresee the budget-support grants from the EU. Kakauridze was quoted as saying the government is “not working” to attract grants, but will continue to borrow for infrastructure projects.

Kakauridze was quoted as saying the government is “not working” to attract grants, but will continue to borrow for infrastructure projects. Sputnik Georgia has published an article claiming that part of the Georgian opposition, seeing the failure of the Western pressure to alter the course of GD, is lobbying Brussels to suspend EU visa liberalization for Georgia. Levan Makhashvili, a member of the ruling party, was quoted as saying that the EU countries will rely on “objective criteria” rather than the opposition’s “anti-state actions.” The tenor of the article echoed that of the GD-affiliated propaganda outlets in Georgia.

The newspaper Vzglyad quoted Andrew Jewell, the IMF’s permanent representative in Georgia, saying Tbilisi should not limit itself to the European Union, but maintain good relations “with all economic partners,” pointing to the agreement with the UAE on “unprecedented investments” and the visit of a Georgian delegation to China. (Vz.ru)

Domestic Repression: Gakharia, Saakashvili, and the “foreign special operation”

Russian agencies Sputnik-Georgia and TASS offered detailed coverage about the Georgian Prosecutor General’s Office bringing criminal charges against former Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia on two counts: violent dispersal of the demonstration on June 20-21, 2019 and the establishment of a police post near the village of Chorchana on the administrative border between the Tskhinvali region in August 2019. which, according to the prosecution, created a “real threat of armed conflict.” Both charges are linked to Russia – the demonstrations in June 2019 were triggered by the presence of the Russian delegation at the Georgian parliament. And in the second case, Tskhinvali occupation authorities – backed by Russia – voiced allegations similar to the current charges

The agency Interfax reported that Mikhail Saakashvili has been transferred back to prison, following his release from the medical clinic. It is noted that the decision was made by the attending physician “taking into account his state of health.”

State agency TASS dedicates its podium to PM Irakli Kobakhidze, who explains the appeal to the Constitutional Court as necessary to protect the democratic system from a “foreign group” representing “anti-democratic and unconstitutional forces” that do not recognize Georgian statehood. This thesis is also relayed by Russian sources, based on Kobakhidze’s interview with the Georgian Public Broadcaster.

TASS, which can’t get enough of Kobakhidze, is also quoting his claims of China being “the only peaceful superpower” and the need to review relations with the US.

Occupied Regions

Abkhazia: elections, conference, and shootout in Sukhumi

Local elections On November 8, local elections were held in Abkhazia: polling stations opened in Sukhumi and seven districts—Gagra, Gudauta, Sukhumi, Gulripshi, Ochamchira, Tkvarcheli, and Gali. A total of 288 candidates ran for local assemblies ( Apsnypress.info) . According to observers, the campaign was accompanied by low turnout and local tensions; there were complaints about administrative pressure and the work of election commissions, which raised questions about the transparency of the process ( Ekhokavkaza.com) .

On November 8, local elections were held in Abkhazia: polling stations opened in Sukhumi and seven districts—Gagra, Gudauta, Sukhumi, Gulripshi, Ochamchira, Tkvarcheli, and Gali. A total of 288 candidates ran for local assemblies ( . According to observers, the campaign was accompanied by low turnout and local tensions; there were complaints about administrative pressure and the work of election commissions, which raised questions about the transparency of the process ( . Conference “Elections in a Multipolar World.” On November 7, the National Library in Sukhumi hosted an international conference “Elections in a Multipolar World: Sovereignty, Trust, and the Transformation of Electoral Processes,” with the participation of representatives from occupied Abkhazia, South Ossetia, Transnistria, Russia, and “experts from nine countries” (Apsnypress.info).

On November 7, the National Library in Sukhumi hosted an international conference “Elections in a Multipolar World: Sovereignty, Trust, and the Transformation of Electoral Processes,” with the participation of representatives from occupied Abkhazia, South Ossetia, Transnistria, Russia, and “experts from nine countries” (Apsnypress.info). Shootout in Sukhumi. On November 11, a shootout occurred in the VIEA district of Sukhumi: five people were injured, one seriously. The de facto president, Badr Gunba, was said to “take personal control” of the situation. (Apsnypress.info, Apsnypress.info).

Geneva Discussions: Same all

Following the latest round of Geneva international discussions, the Russian Foreign Ministry emphasises the priority of developing a legally binding agreement on the non-use of force between Georgia, Abkhazia, and South Ossetia — a formula that persists for at least a decade. The official statement says that this is necessary to “ensure the lasting security of Abkhazia and South Ossetia” through the adoption of such an agreement. (Mid.ru)

Tsulukiani Gives Kremlin the Quote of the Week

The most widely quoted statement of the week was made by Teia Tsulukiani, Deputy Speaker of the Georgian Parliament, on Imedi TV about the President of Ukraine: She called Volodymyr Zelensky a “clown” leading the country to ruin and claimed that “the greatest nation and country in his hands is in the process of destruction.” Russian media outletsonly from Moscow, but also from representatives of the Georgian government (Lenta.ru).

Bitesize

The human rights group SK SOS reported the death of 33-year-old Chechen woman Aliya Ozdamirova, who had previously left Chechnya due to threats from relatives and moved to Georgia at the end of 2025. According to the organization, on November 9, she was deceived or forcibly taken from Georgia back to the republic, and her funeral took place on November 12. Independent media outlets, including SOTA and Mediazona, note the lack of explanation and the possible violent nature of her death.

Russia has simplified the process of obtaining Russian passports for residents of Abkhazia and the administrative border of the Tskhinvali region/South Ossetia, according to Apsnypress and Res .

and . Alexander Shoua’s music festival “Show of Abkhazia” has received support from the PFKI Foundation; the event is planned to be held in Sukhumi in the summer of 2026, he announced on social media.

on social media.