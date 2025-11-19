Georgia’s Foreign Trade Up 8.6% in January-October 2025

Georgia’s external merchandise trade (excluding non-declared trade) reached USD 20.8 billion in January-October 2025, marking an 8.6% increase compared to the same period last year, the National Statistics Office of Georgia (Geostat) reported on November 19.

Exports totaled USD 5.8 billion (up 6.8% year-on-year), while imports grew 9.3% to USD 14.9 billion. The trade deficit stood at USD 9.1 billion, making up 44% of the total external trade turnover.

Kyrgyzstan (USD 1.2 billion), Kazakhstan (USD 743.8 million), and Russia (USD 608.3 million) remained Georgia’s top export destinations. Geostat noted that the ten largest export partners accounted for 79.4% of total exports.

Source: Geostat

Motor cars continued to dominate export revenue at USD 2.2 billion (39.2% of all exports), followed by precious metal ores and concentrates (USD 291.6 million; 5%) and spirituous beverages (USD 230.1 million; 3.9%).

The United States led imports with USD 2.27 billion, followed by Turkey (USD 2.26 billion) and China (USD 1.6 billion). The top ten import partners accounted for 71% of total imports.

Motor cars also topped the list of imported commodities at USD 3.1 billion (21%), followed by petroleum and petroleum oils (USD 1 billion; 7.3%), and medicaments put up in measured doses (559.9 million; 3.7%).

