Georgia’s GDP Up by 6.4% in September 2025

Georgia’s real gross domestic product (GDP) increased by 6.4% in September 2025 compared to the same month of the previous year, according to data released by the National Statistics Office (Geostat) on October 31.

The growth was mainly driven by manufacturing, transportation and storage, information and communication, and professional, scientific, and technical activities. In contrast, the construction and energy sectors recorded declines.

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) forecasts Georgia’s GDP to expand by 7% in 2025, before moderating to 5% in 2026. Similarly, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) also revised its 2025 growth forecast upward to 7%, while maintaining its 2026 projection at 5%.

