Georgia’s GDP Up by 6.6% in August 2025

Georgia’s real gross domestic product (GDP) grew by 6.6% in August 2025 compared to the same month last year, according to rapid estimates released by the National Statistics Office (Geostat) on September 30.

Growth was mainly driven by information and communication, financial and insurance activities, professional, scientific and technical activities, the energy sector, and trade. Declines were recorded in construction and manufacturing.

Recently, two major international financial institutions have raised their forecasts for Georgia’s economy growth. The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), in its Regional Economic Prospects report, projected that Georgia’s GDP would grow by 7% in 2025 – the highest rate among Eastern Partnership and Caucasus countries – before moderating to 5% in 2026.

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) also revised Georgia’s 2025 growth forecast upward to 7%, up from 6% in April. The ADB maintained its 2026 projection at 5%.

