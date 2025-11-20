Jailed Opposition Leader Zurab Japaridze Rejects Early Release

Zurab Japaridze, leader of the opposition Girchi–More Freedom party, who has served most of his seven-month prison sentence, has rejected a chance at early release on parole, citing his refusal to cooperate with the “Russian regime.”

Japaridze has been in prison since May 22. He was sentenced on June 23 to seven months after the court found him guilty of defying the disputed Parliament’s temporary investigative commission, which examined alleged crimes by former officials. Like most opposition leaders, he refused to appear before the commission, boycotting the ruling-party-dominated Parliament. Japaridze is due to be released in December but was eligible for early parole, which he declined.

“Today, he was offered the opportunity to exercise this right. However, since he does not consider cooperating with the Russian-style regime in any form, Zurab Japaridze firmly refused,” his official Facebook page said in a November 20 post.

Seven other people, including six active political leaders, served or are serving month-long jail terms for refusing to appear before the same commission. While Lelo leaders Mamuka Khazaradze and Badri Japaridze were pardoned by disputed President Mikheil Kavelashvili ahead of the largely boycotted October 4 municipal elections, citing their participation, others – including Nika Gvaramia, Nika Melia, Givi Targamadze, Giorgi Vashadze, and Zurab Japaridze himself – continue to serve their sentences.

Authorities have recently brought more serious charges against several already-jailed opposition politicians, including accusations of sabotage. Zurab Japaridze is among them, facing charges of sabotage and aiding a foreign country in hostile activities, punishable by seven to 15 years in prison.

While the court has set GEL 1 million (about USD 370,000) bail for Lelo leaders Mamuka Khazaradze and Badri Japaridze – the only two of the eight opposition politicians facing the new charges – it scheduled a December 25 hearing to decide on pretrial measures for the others currently imprisoned, which could include bail or detention. Zurab Japaridze is scheduled to leave prison on December 22.

