Georgian Citizen Illegally Detained by Russian Occupation Forces Released

Hamlet Margvelashvili, who was illegally detained by Russian occupation forces earlier this month, has been released and is now back in Tbilisi-controlled territory, the State Security Service of Georgia (SSSG) reported on September 15.

The agency said Margvelashvili was detained on September 8 near the village of Upper Khviti in Gori Municipality, close to the occupied Tskhinvali region. The SSSG reiterated that it continues “active work to free all citizens of Georgia who are in illegal custody in the occupied territories.”

Margvelashvili’s release comes days after another Georgian citizen, Tengiz Korashvili, was freed on September 10, following his illegal detention by Russian forces in May in Gori Municipality.

Illegal detention practices along the occupation lines with Abkhazia and Tskhinvali have persisted for years. According to data from the State Security Service, 36 Georgian citizens were illegally detained near the Tskhinvali occupation line last year, while 37 were detained near the Abkhazia occupation line. In 2023, 37 Georgian citizens were detained near the Tskhinvali occupation line and 26 near the Abkhazia occupation line.

This post is also available in: ქართული