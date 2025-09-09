Georgian Citizen Illegally Detained by Russian Occupation Forces

A Georgian citizen was illegally detained by Russian occupation forces near the village of Upper Khviti in Gori municipality, close to the occupied Tskhinvali region, the State Security Service of Georgia (SSSG) said on September 9.

The agency said it immediately activated the EU Monitoring Mission’s hotline and informed the co-chairs of the Geneva International Discussions and international partners.

It added that all available mechanisms have been activated to secure the citizen’s release “in the shortest possible time,” stressing that “all responsibility lies with the occupying power.”

