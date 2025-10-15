SSSG: Imedi TV Outage ‘Technical Malfunction’

The State Security Service of Georgia (SSSG) said the recent temporary suspension of Imedi TV’s broadcasting was caused by a “technical malfunction” in the station’s internal electrical equipment, determining that no criminal act had occurred.

The SSSG had been investigating the 45-minute interruption of the pro-government channel’s broadcast on October 13 under a “sabotage” probe. The broadcasts of two other channels in the same holding, Maestro and GDS, were also cut and have likewise been linked to the technical issue.

“According to the investigation materials, no criminal act has been confirmed,” the SSSG said in an October 15 statement, adding, “Accordingly, if the final expert conclusion reaches the same finding, the criminal investigation will be terminated.”

Also Read: