Jonathan Askonas, State Department Representative, Visits Georgia

Jonathan Askonas, Senior Advisor at the U.S. State Department, is visiting Georgia, the U.S. Embassy in Tbilisi reported on November 18.

“He is here for discussions about how Georgia can support the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP), a transportation route resulting from the August 8 peace summit between Armenia and Azerbaijan that was mediated by the United States,” the Embassy said.

“This morning, Dr. Askonas visited the Sadakhlo border crossing, which was constructed and largely equipped through U.S. support,” it added.

“He will also meet with representatives of Georgia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Government Administration, as well as representatives of international financial institutions.”

The visit comes amid strained relations between Washington and Tbilisi. Georgian Dream says it is in a mode of “strategic patience” with the Trump administration, which has remained largely silent toward Georgia’s ruling party. Georgian Dream insists it wants to restore the strategic partnership with the United States and claims Trump is in a battle with the “deep state,” with prospects for repairing ties hinging on the outcome of that fight.

More to follow…

