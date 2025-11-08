Georgia Through Moscow’s Eyes – Nov. 1-7

New criminal cases brought against opposition members, deteriorating relations between Tbilisi and Brussels, as expressed through the damning membership report – these news led the coverage of Georgia in Kremlin-influenced Russian media. The propaganda commentators doubled down on the narrative of Western interference to foment unrest, while the officials congratulated the Georgian Dream government on its brave resistance. This is Georgia Through Moscow’s Eyes, our weekly roundup of all things Georgia-related through the distorted glass of the Russian propaganda.

Key Developments

New charges against the opposition. Russia’s official news agencies widely covered the statement by the Georgian prosecutor’s office, which brought new criminal charges against the opposition. The wire articles – like this one from RIA Novosti – quoted the prosecution verbatim, stating that Saakashvili, Vashadze, Gvaramia, Melia, Khoshtaria, and others were charged with sabotage, aiding foreign organizations, and calling for a coup d’état. Still, RIA, as well as Lenta.ru and Izvestiya, framed this news as “New Case Brought Against Saakashvili” and illustrated it with his picture. For Russia’s agencies, Mikheil Saakashvili remains the most recognizable face of the Georgian opposition, and also Putin’s vanquished nemesis.

Georgia EU’s “nominal” candidate. The European Commission published its annual enlargement report, which trounced Tbilisi as the worst pupil in the class, a development that has not gone unnoticed in Moscow. The “nominal” candidacy of Tbilisi was reported in relatively neutral terms by Gazeta.ru, while Izvestiya went further, focusing on Brussels’ threat to suspend the visa-free regime as a “mechanism of pressure” to punish Tbilisi. One of the Kremlin’s most blunt propaganda outlets, Sputnik amplified the message of grievance by Foreign Minister Maka Bochorishvili about “biased assessments by Brussels.” The piece particularly points to the Brussels demands to retract laws “against foreign agents and LGBT propaganda” (duly noting that LGBT “is an extremist organization forbidden in Russia). And while the official RIA Novosti quoted the EU Ambassador Paweł Herczyński that “the door [to the EU] remains open” for Georgia, the overall context of coverage is the opposition – the EU is punishing Georgia for its independent thinking.

Georgia is a victim of external interference. Moscow propaganda outlets are particularly receptive to the GD rhetoric that blames Western actors for unrest. Sputnik gave extensive coverage to Shalva Papuashvili, saying that Georgia “miraculously averted chaos.” The report zeroed in on October 4 events, presenting them as evidence of an “external conspiracy” and “European interference.” These statements align with the Kremlin’s portrayal of its own dealings with the West and thus serve as potent tools for convincing the Russian audience as well.

Accolades for Resilience. Russian news outlets focus primarily on Moscow’s alleged appreciation of Georgia’s “resilience.” At a meeting of the CIS Security Council secretaries, Sergei Shoigu “highly praised Tbilisi’s ability to resist destructive external influences,” state newswire TASS reported. Shoigu’s message was contrasting Moldova, where, according to him, the West has used undemocratic measures to ensure the victory of pro-European parties, with Georgia, where, “one has to recognize the resilience of the authorities who managed to stand firm for the protection of the interests of Georgia and the Georgian people.”

Economic Rewards. With accolades come the rewards, mostly economic. As the first trainload of grain has arrived in Armenia from Russia, through Georgia and Azerbaijan, Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk thanked Georgia for its “work to unblock transport links,” stressing “the common strife towards peace in the South Caucasus, a transition from confrontation to cooperation.” RIA Novosti told its readers that Russia “has resumed imports of grapes from Georgia for the first time in ten months,” stressing that despite political differences, the economy has a way of putting things in their proper place. TASS reported on a “record grape harvest” in Georgia.

Occupied territories: rituals of loyalty

In publications about occupied Abkhazia and South Ossetia, Russian and local agencies continue to reinforce the narrative of an unshakable alliance with Moscow. Congratulations to Vladimir Putin and Sergey Lavrov on the occasion of the Russian Federation’s National Unity Day are presented as a demonstration of “brotherhood and gratitude” (Apsnypress.info, Apsnypress.info).

Russian and local agencies continued to cover joint initiatives demonstrating the integration of occupied Abkhazia into the Russian space. The publications highlighted the visit of Russian Emergency Ministry specialists and the meeting of customs services from both sides in Sochi — both stories paint a picture of close institutional cooperation and a “practical partnership” with Moscow (Apsnypress.info).

Separately, Abkhazia covered archaeological and exhumation excavations in Gagra — a rare story not directly related to the Russian agenda, but fitting into the rhetoric of “historical memory” and state patriotism (Apsnypress.info).

In South Ossetia, news stories revolve around the same symbols: the celebration of Russian National Unity Day and the words of the commander of the pro-Russian volunteer brigade “Pyatnashka,” which is participating in Russia’s war against Ukraine, a native of Abkhazia and one of the most media-savvy representatives of Abkhaz volunteers, Akhra Avidzba, about “support for the SVO and brotherhood with Russia” (Cominf.org). This recurring motif reinforces the mythology of “small allies of great Russia” participating in its war and confirming their “historical gratitude.”

Bitesize

TASS quoted Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze, who called China “the only peaceful superpower” and expressed Georgia’s readiness to develop a strategic partnership with it.

TASS also reported that the EU had suspended Georgia’s participation in several regional programs focused on security and the fight against organized crime.

Abkhaz media informed local residents about the need to obtain phytosanitary certificates for exporting citrus fruits to Russia (Apsnypress.info). In the past, Russia often blocked imports of citrus fruits, ostensibly on phytosanitary grounds, during periods of tension with Sokhumi.

South Ossetia’s outlets reported about the liquidation of several civic organizations (Cominf.org) that did not submit regular reports.