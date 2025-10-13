SSSG Arrests Three Georgians on Terrorism Charges Linked to Islamic State

The State Security Service of Georgia (SSSG) has arrested three Georgian citizens in the country’s western Adjara region on terrorism-related charges linked to the Islamic State group, Deputy Head of the agency Lasha Maghradze announced at a briefing on October 13.

The investigation was launched under Articles 236 and 328 of Georgia’s Criminal Code, which cover the illegal acquisition and possession of firearms, ammunition, and explosives, joining a foreign terrorist organization, and aiding terrorist activity, offenses punishable by up to 17 years in prison.

“Members of the so-called Takbirist Jamaat, formed around a terrorist ideology, had ties with influential leaders of the terrorist organization Islamic State abroad,” Maghradze said. “Acting on their instructions and for future terrorist objectives, they established a group based on a radical extremist ideology under the guise of a Jamaat,” he added, noting that they showed “particular aggression” toward followers of other religions.

“According to the case materials, members of the mentioned group were planning to illegally bring influential members of the terrorist organization Islamic State into Georgia and, under their leadership, establish a foothold in the country. This would have enabled them to illegally receive and accommodate their associates, provide logistical support, and use Georgia’s territory as a transit route for terrorist purposes,” the SSSG official added.

Maghradze said that during the operation, authorities seized “items depicting terrorist symbols, explosives, large quantities of ammunition and firearms, military equipment, mobile phones and other electronic data storage devices, significant amounts of cash in various currencies, and other evidence important to the investigation.”

