Georgian Citizen Illegally Detained by Russian Occupation Forces Released

Giorgi Mosiashvili, who had been illegally detained by Russian occupation forces, has been released and is now in Tbilisi-controlled territory, the State Security Service of Georgia (SSSG) reported on July 2.

The SSSG stated that the release process involved the use of the operational hotline mechanism of the European Union Monitoring Mission (EUMM), and “all other relevant instruments at the disposal of the central government.”

The SSSG noted that the issue was raised during Incident Prevention and Response Mechanism (IPRM) meetings, as well as at international discussions in Geneva.

The agency emphasized that “the central government continues to work actively to release all Georgian citizens illegally detained in the occupied territories.”

The SSSG also added that “the occupying power bears responsibility for all destructive actions carried out in the occupied regions of Georgia and along the occupation line.”

