Two Georgian Citizens Illegally Detained by Russian Occupation Forces Released

Tariel and Leonide Tenadze, two brothers who had been illegally detained by Russian occupation forces, have been released and are now in Tbilisi-controlled territory, the State Security Service of Georgia (SSSG) reported on June 6.

The two were detained near the village of Plavismani, Gori Municipality, near the occupied territory. On March 11, the SSSG reported the illegal detention of three Georgian citizens from the same area. One of them was released shortly after, leaving the brothers in detention until SSSG’s report today.

The SSSG stated that the release process involved the use of the operational hotline mechanism of the European Union Monitoring Mission (EUMM), and “all other relevant instruments at the disposal of the central government.”

According to SSSG, “the central government continues to work actively to release all Georgian citizens illegally detained in the occupied territories.”

The agency added that “the occupying power bears responsibility for all destructive actions carried out in the occupied regions of Georgia and along the occupation line.”

