Georgia Arrests Three Chinese Nationals Over Attempt to Buy Uranium Illegally

The State Security Service of Georgia (SSSG) has arrested three Chinese citizens in Tbilisi for allegedly attempting to illegally purchase two kilograms of uranium.

“The members of the criminal group planned to purchase the radioactive substance for USD 400,000 and then transport it to China through the territory of the Russian Federation,” Lasha Maghradze, the SSSG’s first deputy chief, said at an October 25 briefing.

According to Maghradze, one of the Chinese citizens, who was residing in Georgia illegally, brought to the country “experts interested in purchasing uranium” and began actively searching for the substance nationwide. Other members of the criminal group coordinated the operation from China, he said.

The suspects were identified and arrested during negotiations over the illegal deal, and their apartments in Tbilisi and Batumi were searched.

The investigation is ongoing under Article 230 of Georgia’s Criminal Code on the illegal purchase of radioactive materials, which carries a penalty of up to ten years in prison.

